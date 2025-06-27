Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, and severe storm chances Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More storms, more heat, and humidity to close out the week.
Highs climb to close to 90 again as humidity builds.
A few storms are rolling through early this morning, but much of the morning stays dry. The main window for storms sets up this afternoon between 4 and 9 p.m.
This second round could again bring damaging winds and heavy rain, with localized flooding possible. Southeast Michigan remains under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.
The weekend brings a break: storm-free and with a welcome dip in humidity.
Despite the storm and humidity break, the heat remains, especially Sunday headed into Monday.