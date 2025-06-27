Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, and severe storm chances Friday

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 27, 2025 7:09am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Severe storm chances again

Severe storm chances again

Friday afternoon thunderstorms that move in could be severe. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

The Brief

    • Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
    • The greatest threats include strong winds and localized flooding.
    • Looking ahead, the weekend will be storm-free and less humid. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - More storms, more heat, and humidity to close out the week.

Highs climb to close to 90 again as humidity builds.

A few storms are rolling through early this morning, but much of the morning stays dry. The main window for storms sets up this afternoon between 4 and 9 p.m. 

This second round could again bring damaging winds and heavy rain, with localized flooding possible. Southeast Michigan remains under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. 

The weekend brings a break: storm-free and with a welcome dip in humidity. 

Despite the storm and humidity break, the heat remains, especially Sunday headed into Monday.

Weather ForecastInstastories