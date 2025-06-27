Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, and severe storm chances Friday

The Brief Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The greatest threats include strong winds and localized flooding. Looking ahead, the weekend will be storm-free and less humid.



More storms, more heat, and humidity to close out the week.

Highs climb to close to 90 again as humidity builds.

A few storms are rolling through early this morning, but much of the morning stays dry. The main window for storms sets up this afternoon between 4 and 9 p.m.

This second round could again bring damaging winds and heavy rain, with localized flooding possible. Southeast Michigan remains under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

The weekend brings a break: storm-free and with a welcome dip in humidity.

Despite the storm and humidity break, the heat remains, especially Sunday headed into Monday.