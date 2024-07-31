Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, and storms with highs around 90 Wednesday

The heat and humidity stay turned on today.

Check out your afternoon heat index, peaking in the 90s!

But first, we make it through the morning, and we'll do so dry with the chance for storms developing this afternoon.

The storms will be more miss than hit, with isolated downpours in the cards.

An isolated severe wind gust is possible today and storms continue Thursday and Friday, though peak heat will be today.

Humidity fades a touch this weekend and fades further early next week.