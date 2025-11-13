Metro Detroit weather: Highs to climb to 50s today

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with clear skies.

Skies will remain sunny and clear through the day with highs warming nicely to the lower 50s. Winds stick around through the day with areas seeing gusts up to 25 mph. Lows will cool to the lower 30s tonight.

What's next:

Friday looks wonderful with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine!

The next chance for rain arrives Saturday. Scattered showers will arrive Saturday late morning with increasing winds. Highs will also remain mild with most spots hitting the lower 60s!

Behind that system Saturday it cools off with temperatures returning to near seasonal. We'll wrap the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s with lots of dry time through next week.