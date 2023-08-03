Metro Detroit weather: Hot summer day with highs near 90 Thursday

A hot summer day is setting up across Southeast Michigan.

By afternoon temperatures will be near 90.

We're mainly dry with some storms possible this evening that don't impact everyone. The best bet is our northernmost areas. Think I-69, Port Huron, and Lapeer area.

Severe weather isn't likely, but an isolated stronger wind gust or hail is possible I-69 and north. All the action is out of here Friday morning and nothing more than a spotty shower is left by afternoon.

The weekend looks mainly dry with rain set to return late Sunday, last through the night and carry us into Monday. Could be a soaker at that time.