Metro Detroit weather: Humid, warm Tuesday night with chance of isolated shower
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of Tuesday is warm and humid with a chance for an isolated shower.
Wednesday, we could see strong to severe storms, with gusty winds being the main threat.
Full forecast:
Strong to severe storms possible wednesday afternoon – gusty winds the main threat
Rest of Tuesday evening / night… warm and humid, isolated shower chance…. Low 72
Wednesday: Very warm, breezy and humid… some afternoon storms likely… high near 90
Thursday: Lots of sun…. Warm & dry…. High 89
Friday: Sun and clouds….. Very warm… high 91
Saturday: Increasing clouds…. Very warm…. Storm chance…. High 91
Sunday: Mostly cloudy… scattered t-storms…. (not as hot) high 86