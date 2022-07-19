Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Humid, warm Tuesday night with chance of isolated shower

Hot and humid Tuesday night

Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of Tuesday is warm and humid with a chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday, we could see strong to severe storms, with gusty winds being the main threat. 

Full forecast:

Strong to severe storms possible wednesday afternoon  –  gusty winds the main threat

Rest of Tuesday evening / night… warm and humid, isolated shower chance…. Low 72

Wednesday:  Very warm, breezy and humid… some afternoon storms likely… high near 90

Thursday:  Lots of sun…. Warm & dry…. High 89

Friday:  Sun and clouds….. Very warm… high 91

Saturday:  Increasing clouds…. Very warm…. Storm chance…. High 91

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy… scattered t-storms…. (not as hot)  high 86