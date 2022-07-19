Metro Detroit weather: Humid, warm Tuesday night with chance of isolated shower

The rest of Tuesday is warm and humid with a chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday, we could see strong to severe storms, with gusty winds being the main threat.

Full forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening / night… warm and humid, isolated shower chance…. Low 72

Wednesday: Very warm, breezy and humid… some afternoon storms likely… high near 90

Thursday: Lots of sun…. Warm & dry…. High 89

Friday: Sun and clouds….. Very warm… high 91

Saturday: Increasing clouds…. Very warm…. Storm chance…. High 91

Sunday: Mostly cloudy… scattered t-storms…. (not as hot) high 86