Metro Detroit weather: Last mild day for a while as frigid temps settle in

The Brief Tuesday will have highs in the low 40s, but there will be rain and clouds that will keep it from feeling like a nice day. Temperatures plummet mid-week, with wind chills making it feel bitter.



Tuesday is our last mild day for a while — and possibly the last one we’ll see for the rest of the month.

We’ll climb to around 43 degrees, but it won’t feel like one of those bright, breezy spring previews. Clouds hang tough, and late morning into early afternoon we’ll track a few passing rain showers.

A couple of wet snowflakes may try to mix in, but with the milder air in place, it stays mostly a cold, gray rain. By mid-afternoon that activity moves east, setting us up for a generally quiet evening as temperatures ease back into the upper 30s.

We stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows near 37. It’s one of those in-between nights — not truly cold yet, but clearly headed there.

Single-digit wind chills arrive

Wednesday is when the door swings wide open to winter. Instead of warming up, temperatures fall through the day. By afternoon, we’re down into the upper 20s as snow showers begin whipping across the state. The wind will still be up, too, and that makes a big difference. Even when the thermometer reads the upper 20s, it’s going to feel like single digits nearly all day.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we drop to around 12 degrees. Add in that breeze, and wind chills hover near zero. F

rom there, winter settles in and doesn’t let go easily. Snow showers and cold air stick around through the weekend, and this seven-day forecast looks locked into a much colder pattern.

Today really is the turning point — the last soft landing before the season shifts.