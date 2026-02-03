Metro Detroit weather: Light snow creating slick commute Tuesday

Light snow this morning is producing slick roads.

Many accidents have been reported. I witnessed a crash right in front of me on my morning commute, so please be careful. Snowfall totals are expected to be about a half inch.

VIEW: Live traffic map

You may have noticed it's not as cold a start as previous mornings. Temperatures are averaging around 25 degrees with a wind chill in the teens. A welcome departure from the sub-zero wind chills over the weekend.

Readings for the remainder of the week remain in the 20s for daytime highs, single digits overnight.

Friday is an exception with the temperature expected to be near freezing, which is seasonal. Snow expected Friday with much colder air to follow. Daytime highs return to the teens for the weekend.