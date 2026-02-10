Metro Detroit weather: Milder day with highs around 40

A milder start to your day.

Twenty-four hours ago it was 6 degrees. This morning we start around 25 degrees. A southwest wind brings warmer air to Southeast Michigan. Today's high will be near 41 degrees.

Our average high temperature is 34. We'll stay near seasonal readings throughout the remainder of the work week.

With the exception of snow to our north today, this will be a dry week. Valentine's Day Saturday boasts readings near 34 with sun and clouds. A rain/snow mix is possible Sunday, but temperatures remain near seasonal the following day.