Metro Detroit weather: Monday rain, storms make way for cooler temps

Rainy weather Monday leads to cooler temps this week after a stretch of hot days.

Before the heat breaks, it will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the mid-80s.

Some spotty rain is possible in the morning, with the chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms increasing in the morning. There is a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather in Southeast Michigan. The greatest threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

Temps dip Tuesday, with highs around 70 and more rain. Highs stay in the high 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week.