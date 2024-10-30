Metro Detroit weather: More potentially record-setting heat as October winds down

Get ready for another spring-like day in late October.

Tuesday's temperatures set a record in Metro Detroit when they hit 79, topping the record high of 77 set in 1999. Wednesday could do the same if temps exceed 76, also a record set in 1999.

We’ll shift away from record warmth tomorrow, but Halloween still looks warm, with highs in the low 70s. The wind will kick up, gusting to 35-40 mph. Expect a good chance of midday rain — check out Fox Futurecast early Thursday afternoon:

While an isolated shower may pop up, we could end up with a pretty dry window for trick-or-treating, with temps settling into the 60s. The full cooldown sets in by Friday.

Dry weather holds through the start of the weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday and lingering into next week as temps climb back into the 60s by Election Day.