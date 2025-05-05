Metro Detroit weather: More rain to start the week after record-breaking rainfall Sunday

Rainy days and Mondays.

A wet start to your day courtesy of Low pressure to our south. This further adds to our record-breaking rainfall yesterday of 1.29 inches, breaking a record originally set in 1990 of 1.05 inches. Our monthly total shows a surplus of rain at 1.16 inches.

We will continue to add to our surplus again this evening and overnight as more rain comes at us counterclockwise around the Low. Expect another wet commute Tuesday morning with widespread rain during the day.

Our temperatures are consistent with the average for this time of the year. Slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday as we dry out. But even milder readings are expected this weekend with highs in the mid 70s.