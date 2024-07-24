Metro Detroit weather: More rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

It'll be another day with some storms that bubble up as the cold front crashes through.

A few showers are possible this morning with the best chance for storms centered around midday.

Gusty winds, small hail and localized flooding remain possible, but the organized severe risk remains to our south.

We'll drop the humidity in a big way Thursday and Friday before it builds back in over the course of the weekend. Dry weather wins out Saturday and most if not all of Sunday, too!