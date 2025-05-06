Metro Detroit weather: More rain Tuesday with highs in the 60s

Same system, different day.

More rain to start your day this morning courtesy of Low pressure to our south. The same system that brought rain to us yesterday at this time is still here, only this morning with a closer proximity.

Yesterday's rainfall topped out at .22" at the airport. Today, possibly a half inch more. At any rate, rainfall totals for the month are in a surplus - as much as 1.28" over seasonal stats.

Rain continues for today through the morning, extending to the afternoon before tapering off this evening. Temperatures will mirror yesterday's high: near 65 degrees.

A little warmer Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees. Drier conditions tomorrow set the tone for the remainder of the work week as we head into the holiday weekend.

A weak front brings cooler temperatures Thursday, followed by a nice warm-up into the 70s for Mother's Day.