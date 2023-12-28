Metro Detroit weather: More showers Thursday with highs in the mid-40s
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This week's weather pattern has been on repeat.
Thursday's rain totals aren't wild but more than days past.
We'll see rain wind down tonight and return later Friday. Some flakes may mix in, but nothing of substance is expected.
We'll finally carve out a dry day to start out the weekend, with showers back in the forecast Sunday. There will be rain and snow, though it doesn't look like a large amount of either.