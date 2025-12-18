DTE gets approval for data center in Saline Township

The Brief Regulators signed off on DTE's request to power a proposed data center in Saline Township. The massive hyperscale facility is pushed by Oracle, OpenAI, and Related Digital. Pushback from residents and the attorney general has pushed the proposal into the spotlight.



Regulators have given the green light to DTE to provide energy for a proposed data center in Saline Township, the source of controversy and ire among residents upset about the plans.

The Michigan Public Service Commission signed off on the utility's request to be the primary provider of electricity to a 1.383 gigawatt facility pushed by tech giants Oracle Corporation, OpenAI, and Related Digital.

Regulators gave the OK during their December meeting on Thursday.

Related article

Big picture view:

Data centers have been in the spotlight in Michigan as proposals to build facilities around the state.

One of the biggest proposals is in Washtenaw County, which has drawn scrutiny for being rushed as the utility has sought approval to build the infrastructure to power the building.

The agreement is to power the center for the next 19 years.

What they're saying:

DTE released a statement on the announcement: We appreciate the Michigan Public Service Commission's review and approval of our special contracts for Oracle’s data center project. These contracts protect our customers — including ensuring that there will be no stranded assets — while enabling Michigan's growth.

"DTE Energy has an obligation to serve any customer, including data centers, that come into our electric service territory in southeast Michigan. That’s why we’ve been so focused on making sure our broader customer base is protected with these contracts to ensure they will not subsidize data center rates. We acknowledge there’s a range of viewpoints and emotions about this decision. We remain deeply committed to supporting our customers and the communities we serve by delivering the safe, reliable energy they depend on each day."