Metro Detroit weather: More thunderstorms Wednesday as the heat breaks, for now

After a stretch of 90+ degree days, we get a break from the heat, but storm chances remain.

The heat fades a bit today, with highs hovering around 80° across Southeast Michigan.

Humidity dips too—but not completely. With that comes storm chances. The best shot at storms comes again this afternoon.

A stalled front hangs nearby through the rest of the week, keeping daily storm chances in play. Severe weather looks unlikely, but any storms that pop could bring heavy rain and localized flooding.

Temps hold near seasonable summer levels into the weekend.