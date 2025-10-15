Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain won't define the day

By
Published  October 15, 2025 6:39am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Some rain to start the morning

Some rain to start the morning

The day starts with rain, but wet weather will not define the day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A bit of early morning rain won’t define the day as showers wrap up after the morning commute. 

Rain totals are limited – just a few hundredths of an inch and skies clear out this afternoon as temps settle in the 60s. 

Plan on a chilly night with 30s and 40s for most, and no big warm up coming through the week. 

What's next:

A much better chance for rain arrives this weekend, potentially widespread with healthy totals. Temps spike into the 70s Saturday before fading again Sunday. 

Weather Forecast