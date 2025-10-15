Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain won't define the day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A bit of early morning rain won’t define the day as showers wrap up after the morning commute.
Rain totals are limited – just a few hundredths of an inch and skies clear out this afternoon as temps settle in the 60s.
Plan on a chilly night with 30s and 40s for most, and no big warm up coming through the week.
What's next:
A much better chance for rain arrives this weekend, potentially widespread with healthy totals. Temps spike into the 70s Saturday before fading again Sunday.