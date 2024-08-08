Metro Detroit weather: Muggier day with a chance for a passing shower this afternoon

We'll leave yesterday's perfection behind us and welcome in a muggier feel today, though the higher humidity doesn't last.

Clouds will have more of a presence today, but rain will be tough to come by with nothing more than a low chance for a passing afternoon shower.

A cold front swings through by tomorrow morning and cooler air hangs through the weekend with a few showers possible Saturday afternoon as low pressure wobbles across the northern Great Lakes.

No huge heat waves are coming, but temps bounce back a bit next week.