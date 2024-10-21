Metro Detroit weather: Near-record temperatures to start the week

Get ready for the warmest day of the work week.

The record to tie or break on Monday is 81. With highs near 79 today, we far exceed the seasonal value of 60. It will be mostly sunny as high pressure continues to dominate. Lows overnight will be around 52.

Another mild day Tuesday with highs near 76 before a cold front comes through on Wednesday. This brings a wind shift, cooler temps and a chance for isolated showers.

Much cooler by the end of the week, with temps dipping into the 50s again.