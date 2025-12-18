Metro Detroit weather: Near-record warmth before a blast of cold air

The Brief Highs are expected to hit 50 on Thursday with around half an inch of rain. The warmth is short-lived as a blast of arctic air arrives headed into Friday, making for a potentially slick morning commute.



Near record warmth is on the way as high temps take aim at 50 this afternoon in Metro Detroit.

Rain's back too, though we'll get through the morning dry with increasing chances to get wet this afternoon tonight we'll get soaked with rain totals up to .50".

The rain will end around midnight and temps drop to freezing between 3-6 a.m., leaving the door open for any leftover moisture on untreated surfaces to freeze up for the Friday morning commute.

Friday snow showers are a good bet with accumulation ranging from a dusting to an inch. Single digit wind chill Friday, but the cold will ease this weekend and last into Christmas week.