Metro Detroit weather: Nice day on tap ahead of rain to end the week

The warmup is coming, but first, more fog. Plan for patchy but locally dense fog during the morning commute.

Once we move past the fog, a pretty nice day emerges.

If we’re lucky, we’ll catch some intervals of sun that lift temps into the mid-40s. Rain is on the way, but it holds off until sunset and beyond.

Rain totals are solid, but not extreme. Around a quarter inch for most, with localized areas closer to a half inch as the rain winds down early Friday.

Winds pick up tonight and draw in milder air as we take aim at record warmth Friday morning. A cold front then crashes through, knocking temps down by afternoon and signaling winter’s return for the weekend. Rain and snow arrive Saturday with little, if any, accumulation by evening, followed by a better chance for snow showers on Sunday.