Metro Detroit weather: Nice Friday with a chance for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Friday will be mostly dry, but the area could see some raindrops in the afternoon and evening.

The day starts cooler before highs climb to nearly 80. Around 4-5 p.m., a system moving from west Michigan could lead to a few light showers, but nothing significant.

We'll see a better chance for wet weather on Saturday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Saturday storms could be severe, with the greatest threat being gusty wind and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

After that, the forecast looks dry for most of Fourth of July week, with a storm chance on Thursday.