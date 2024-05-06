Metro Detroit weather: Nice start to the week before chance for severe thunderstorms

A nice start to the week is on the way.

High pressure shifts east on Tuesday allowing showers and storms to drift closer as low pressure out west moves in. Scattered storms will be around tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The risk for severe weather is highest to our south tomorrow afternoon, but we do have a marginal risk for severe storms – a one on a five point scale.

Temps peak on Wednesday with another round of wet weather Wednesday night and Thursday and a cooler feel to follow.