Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances diminish Thursday after wet night

After storms and rain overnight Wednesday, the wet weather has moved out for Thursday.

Rain chances Thursday are low during the day, with some possible spotty raindrops possible, though not likely, in the afternoon.

By midday, temperatures will be in the low 70s, but they will rise to about 80 by afternoon.

Though rain isn't likely Thursday, it returns for the weekend. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm Friday and storm chances Saturday. Temperatures remain steady in the low to mid-80s into next week.