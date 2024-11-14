Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Rain expected most of the day

Published  November 14, 2024 6:40am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Rainy for much of the day

It will be raining more than it's not Thursday before the wet weather tapers off at the end of the day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Today’s forecast is straightforward: wet weather wins. 

As the rain falls, it will be cool and windy with temperatures rising to near 50.

Rain will be more "on" than "off," though we might see a few breaks this afternoon. 

The rain wraps up around sunset—between 5 and 7 p.m.—with totals around half an inch. No major flooding, but expect some ponding and puddles. 

High pressure moves in Friday, drying things out, and the weekend stays mostly rain-free, with just a slight chance for a spotty Sunday shower in the data. 