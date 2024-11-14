Metro Detroit weather: Rain expected most of the day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Today’s forecast is straightforward: wet weather wins.
As the rain falls, it will be cool and windy with temperatures rising to near 50.
Rain will be more "on" than "off," though we might see a few breaks this afternoon.
The rain wraps up around sunset—between 5 and 7 p.m.—with totals around half an inch. No major flooding, but expect some ponding and puddles.
High pressure moves in Friday, drying things out, and the weekend stays mostly rain-free, with just a slight chance for a spotty Sunday shower in the data.