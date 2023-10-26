Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves out after Thursday morning
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our warm week keeps coming.
Scattered showers are off and on through the morning commute Thursday and shut down by afternoon.
Temps peak Friday which winds up mostly dry under partly sunny skies. An evening shower or storm is possible as the cold front crosses but the action is out of here by Saturday.
Temps stay low early next week, plan for a cold Halloween feel with high temps near 40 and overnight lows dropping into the 20s.