Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves in today, but shouldn't be a problem for Halloween fun tomorrow

Rain’s back! In part, for some.

We sit on the western edge of a stronger system drenching the Eastern Great Lakes. For us, it’s just a light taste: off and on showers, likely more off than on, with the steadiest rain and the highest totals east.

Temps will be cool, climbing to only the low 50s by this afternoon.

Halloween forecast:

As the system pulls away, the wind picks up, and we’ll land on a cool, breezy, mostly dry Halloween with highs around 50.

Trick-or-treating looks totally manageable.

What's next:

Temps stay on the cooler side through the weekend with a spotty Saturday shower possible.

And don’t forget! We "fall back" this weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends, and here’s a look at your new sunrise and sunset for Sunday.