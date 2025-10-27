Daylight Saving Time 2025: When do we fall back?

The Brief Daylight Saving Time ends this upcoming weekend. After springing forward an hour, everyone in Michigan will fall back an hour on Nov. 2. That means more sleep - but a disruption to our sleep schedules.



It's that time of year again — Daylight Saving Time is ending.

The country's bizarre tradition has roots in fuel conservation. But there's much more to keep in mind about the semi-annual springing forward and falling backwards.

Here's what to know about the end of Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

When does Daylight Saving Time 2025 end?

Daylight Saving Time officially ends this upcoming weekend when clocks jump back an hour.

That means on Nov. 2, when the clock hits 2 a.m., time will fall back to 1 a.m. That means an extra hour of sleep on Sunday that will come with an earlier sunrise.

That's where our time will remain until 2026, when we spring forward again. But that won't happen until March.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time. According to federal law, it always starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

The practice of falling back in the U.S. started in 1918 during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. By moving the clocks ahead an hour, backers believed the country could divert a bit of coal-fired electricity to the military instead of using it for an hour of home power. It was reenacted in World War II.

It was repealed again when the war ended, but some states — and even some cities — continued to observe daylight saving time while others kept standard time year-round. That meant driving relatively short distances could result in a time change.

By 1966, airlines and other businesses tired of such quirks and pushed Congress to pass the Uniform Time Act. It codified daylight saving time, although it has been modified periodically.

Hawaii and Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) are the only two states in the nation that don’t follow time change. People in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas also don’t change their clocks.

On the West Coast, if the U.S. were to make the switch permanently to DST, for Seattle it would mean the sun would rise at 8:57 a.m. on Jan. 1 and set at 5:28 p.m. Farther south in Los Angeles, there would be a 7:58 a.m. sunrise and a 5:54 p.m. sunset.