Metro Detroit weather: Rainy fall Sunday with falling temps

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 19, 2025 8:45am EDT
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Periods of rain today coupled with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Cooler air stays with us along with chances for more rain during the week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Showers and a possible thunderstorm, along with falling temperatures and windy conditions, are in store for this fall Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to drop to around 56 degrees by 5 p.m., with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Cooler air will linger into the week, along with additional chances for rain.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 62 degrees.

