Metro Detroit weather: Rainy with highs in the 50s before temps start heading back down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another day of the 50s is coming, though rain tags along with it.
Wet weather with even a rumble of thunder is possible this morning before a drier afternoon takes over.
Temps climb as the warm front barrels into Southeast Michigan.
Most of us hit the 50s, with a 60° possible west and south. North of the front? Cooler 40s, especially if it hangs up near Macomb County or along I-69.
We fade late week with 40s holding through Friday.
Another round of rain arrives Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning. A few showers may stick around Friday afternoon, and yes, a couple flakes could mix in late as colder air follows.
A better chance for snow shows up Sunday as temps slip back toward (and below) freezing.