Metro Detroit weather: Rainy with highs in the 50s before temps start heading back down

The Brief Highs will be in the 50s for much of Southeast Michigan as it rains Wednesday. The wet weather moves out as the day progresses, making for a drier afternoon. Temperatures start fading after today.



Another day of the 50s is coming, though rain tags along with it.

Wet weather with even a rumble of thunder is possible this morning before a drier afternoon takes over.

Temps climb as the warm front barrels into Southeast Michigan.

Most of us hit the 50s, with a 60° possible west and south. North of the front? Cooler 40s, especially if it hangs up near Macomb County or along I-69.

We fade late week with 40s holding through Friday.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning. A few showers may stick around Friday afternoon, and yes, a couple flakes could mix in late as colder air follows.

A better chance for snow shows up Sunday as temps slip back toward (and below) freezing.