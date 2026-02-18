Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy with highs in the 50s before temps start heading back down

Published  February 18, 2026 6:28am EST
Wet and warmer day in Metro Detroit

Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday, but with it comes rain and even the possibility for a rumble of thunder. 

    • Highs will be in the 50s for much of Southeast Michigan as it rains Wednesday.
    • The wet weather moves out as the day progresses, making for a drier afternoon.
    • Temperatures start fading after today.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another day of the 50s is coming, though rain tags along with it. 

Wet weather with even a rumble of thunder is possible this morning before a drier afternoon takes over. 

Temps climb as the warm front barrels into Southeast Michigan. 

Most of us hit the 50s, with a 60° possible west and south. North of the front? Cooler 40s, especially if it hangs up near Macomb County or along I-69. 

We fade late week with 40s holding through Friday. 

Another round of rain arrives Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning. A few showers may stick around Friday afternoon, and yes, a couple flakes could mix in late as colder air follows. 

A better chance for snow shows up Sunday as temps slip back toward (and below) freezing. 

