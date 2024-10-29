Metro Detroit weather: Record-setting heat possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Some early rain on Tuesday morning will wrap up around 7 a.m., leaving us with a mainly dry day. But if you get caught under a rain shower in those early hours, plan on it being heavy!

As we head through the rest of the day, we will dry out as skies transition from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Watch out for some record-setting heat! The forecast high is 77°, which would tie the daily record set back in 1999. Tomorrow flirts with the record as well as we’re expected to get to 78°, which would break the 76° record also from 1999. A late October heat burst! Additionally, keep an eye out for some high winds today with a southern wind gusting to 25 and 30 mph!

Heading into Halloween, all eyes are on the rain chances. A cold front will move through during the day, bringing rain opportunities early and into the afternoon. Some of the pockets of rain could be heavy at times with some gusty winds. All indications are that most of the rain will move out by around four 5 PM leaving us dry as we had into those key trick or treating hours. Temperatures during this evening window will be in the mid and lower 60s. If we can get that rain out of here, it might be ideal trick-or-treating weather!

Heading towards the end of the weekend, we fall back to more fall-like conditions with highs in the lower and mid 50s.