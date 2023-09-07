Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain chances as temperatures begin cooling down Thursday

The cool-down continues on Thursday!

Temps in the 70s win out this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with off-and-on scattered showers through the day.

The rain will be mainly light, though an isolated storm can't be ruled out.

Humidity has been sky-high but will fade a bit today followed by a bigger drop tomorrow which sticks for the weekend.

The fall feel has been absent but makes a comeback for Saturday and Sunday.

Temps keep falling too! 70's win out for the next several and when they don't, the 60s will reign.