Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain chances as temperatures begin cooling down Thursday

FOX 2 Detroit

Thursday cooldown with scattered shower chances

Temperatures are falling after a hot Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit. That cooldown continues into the weekend, with temperatures hovering around the mid-70s.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The cool-down continues on Thursday!

Temps in the 70s win out this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with off-and-on scattered showers through the day.

The rain will be mainly light, though an isolated storm can't be ruled out. 

Humidity has been sky-high but will fade a bit today followed by a bigger drop tomorrow which sticks for the weekend. 

The fall feel has been absent but makes a comeback for Saturday and Sunday. 

Temps keep falling too! 70's win out for the next several and when they don't, the 60s will reign. 