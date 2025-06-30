Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm risks Monday include strong winds, downpours

Storms are back to start the week, with severe weather possible Monday in Southeast Michigan.

Isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph and localized flooding are in play, but most should make it through the day unscathed.

Temperature-wise, today's highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Timeline:

Any rain this morning should stay below severe limits, with the main storm window running from 1–7 p.m.

What's next:

The rest of the week trends drier, with only limited chances for rain.

Humidity dips a bit Tuesday, and temps climb again late week, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. By the weekend, we are back to the 90s.