Metro Detroit Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued Wednesday

Summer is expected to go out with a bang on Wednesday as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in southeast Michigan and up into the Thumb.

Those included under the watch stretch from Battle Creek east to the Detroit River. And from the Ohio border north up into Saginaw and the Thumb.

The watch is in place until p.m. on Wednesday and the main threat is hail, wind, and lightning.

Hail could be up to ping pong size, wind gusts could hit 60 MPH, and lightning is expected to be frequent as a cold front pushes into the area.

Around 10 a.m., the storm was just entering the severe thunderstorm watch area with clouds reaching up to 35-40,000 feet. The taller the clouds, the more that severe weather can build.

Additionally, the storm is starting to build out a ‘tail’ to the west and it will push more into southern Michigan.

Temperatures expected to feel like low 90s on Wednesday until the cold front gets through - when we'll drop down into the 60s on Thursday and Friday.