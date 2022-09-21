One more day in the 80s before Southeast Michigan temperatures plunge

Summer's finale will be noticeable as temperatures top out in the 80s today.

We'll squeeze out some good sun to start with clouds increasing this afternoon.

Our storm chances will be limited by a layer of warm air showing up in the middle of the atmosphere - acting to stop a parcel of air from developing into a storm.

But with a cold front moving through this afternoon I won't say we're totally dry as storms remain possible, though it looks like more of us don't see the storms than do.

Behind the front, temperatures will fade in a big way.

Highs struggle into the low 60s Thursday and Friday morning while 40s are likely with a couple of 30s possible.