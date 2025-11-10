Metro Detroit weather: Snow fades but cold remains
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow’s done, but the cold is here to stay – for now.
A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated roads early with temps well below freezing.
Wind chills sit in the teens this morning and don’t improve a ton this afternoon, only climbing to around and barely into the 20s.
We’ll also contend with lake effect snow today, most persistent in the Thumb. Elsewhere it’s nothing more than a passing flurry or shower.
A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday, too, as the core of the cold starts to shift east, though a warmup this is not.
Temperatures do climb later this week as we push toward 50° by week’s end.