Metro Detroit weather: Snow fades but cold remains

The snow’s done, but the cold is here to stay – for now.

A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated roads early with temps well below freezing.

VIEW: Live traffic map

Wind chills sit in the teens this morning and don’t improve a ton this afternoon, only climbing to around and barely into the 20s.

We’ll also contend with lake effect snow today, most persistent in the Thumb. Elsewhere it’s nothing more than a passing flurry or shower.

A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday, too, as the core of the cold starts to shift east, though a warmup this is not.

Temperatures do climb later this week as we push toward 50° by week’s end.