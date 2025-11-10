Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Snow fades but cold remains

By and FOX Staff
Published  November 10, 2025 6:51am EST
Snow gone but cold remains

The weekend snow has faded, but the cold sticks around for a bit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow’s done, but the cold is here to stay – for now. 

A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated roads early with temps well below freezing. 

Wind chills sit in the teens this morning and don’t improve a ton this afternoon, only climbing to around and barely into the 20s.

We’ll also contend with lake effect snow today, most persistent in the Thumb. Elsewhere it’s nothing more than a passing flurry or shower.

A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday, too, as the core of the cold starts to shift east, though a warmup this is not.

Temperatures do climb later this week as we push toward 50° by week’s end. 

Weather ForecastWinter Weather