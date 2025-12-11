Metro Detroit weather: Snow is gone, but the cold is just getting started

The snow’s gone and the cold is just getting started.

Outside of a passing flurry or brief shower, today will be quiet.

We go even colder for the weekend, but first another minor round of snow arrives Friday night and ends early Saturday. Totals stay under an inch.

The weekend will be bitterly cold, with the harshest stretch Saturday night into Sunday morning when wind chills dip below zero, with double-digit negatives not out of the question. But! The cold eases next week, and we’re pushing near 40° by Wednesday.