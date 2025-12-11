Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Snow is gone, but the cold is just getting started

By
Published  December 11, 2025 7:11am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Snow moves out but bitter cold approaches

Snow moves out but bitter cold approaches

The weather has quieted down after two rounds of snow in Metro Detroit, bitter cold is on the way.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow’s gone and the cold is just getting started. 

Outside of a passing flurry or brief shower, today will be quiet.

We go even colder for the weekend, but first another minor round of snow arrives Friday night and ends early Saturday. Totals stay under an inch. 

The weekend will be bitterly cold, with the harshest stretch Saturday night into Sunday morning when wind chills dip below zero, with double-digit negatives not out of the question. But! The cold eases next week, and we’re pushing near 40° by Wednesday. 

Weather ForecastWinter Weather