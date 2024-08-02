Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Some lingering wet weather remains after heavy rain overnight

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 2, 2024 6:49am EDT
Rain chances fade - for now

The rain is moving out after heavy overnight rain, but more is in the forecast. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The worst of the rain is done, but some is still falling in Metro Detroit.

Overnight, two to three inches of rain fell, flooding roads and basements around the area. If you'll be headed to work soon, check which freeways to avoid here. A couple scattered showers remain throughout the day.

After the evening, the rain moves completely out. 

Friday's highs will be around 82, but the humidity will still drive heat indices up closer to 90.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and have decent sunshine. Temperatures jump back up for the weekend, with highs close to 90 both days. After the weekend, they drop into the low 80s. A day in the 70s is even in the cards next week as of now. 

Rain returns Sunday night.

