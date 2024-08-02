Metro Detroit flooding: Freeways, streets underwater Friday morning

Overnight rain is making for a tricky commute Friday morning as water covers freeways and roads.

Much of Metro Detroit got around 2-3 inches of rain headed into Friday. A Flood Advisory has expired for some of the area, but Oakland and Macomb remain under an advisory until 9:15 a.m. While the heaviest rain has passed, the aftermath remains.

Some stretches of road are completely underwater, while others have large puddles to be mindful of.

While FOX 2 was out on the streets Friday morning, we spotted numerous vehicles stuck in floodwaters and some being towed out. If you see water covering a road, do not drive through it. Turn around and find another route.

Closed freeways as of 8:15 a.m.

Check the live traffic map below for the latest conditions.

EB I-696 at 11 Mile - All lanes closed

WB I-96 Express ramp to Southfield Freeway - Ramps closed

EB I-696 at I-94 - EB/WB I-94 ramps closed

WB I-94 at 12 Mile - Entrance ramp closed

EB I-696 at I-94 - EB/WB ramps closed

Off of the freeways, numerous surface streets are also flooded. Areas with high water included 12 Mile and Hoover in Warren, Northwestern Highway at 14 Mile in West Bloomfield, and multiple streets in St. Clair Shores, just to name a few.

The flooding on Hoover and Warren was cleared after being blocked for hours. At one point, the floodwaters reached about 3 feet high.

"It looked like a normal day, like I'm going to work, and then the car in front of me, I seen wings like an eagle, but it was water," Chris Smith said.

Smith got stuck in the water in Warren.

"I was trying to drive as slow as I can so the water wouldn't get in my car but it was too high," he said. "I hope I got a car still. That's the plan, see if it dries off."