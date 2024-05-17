Metro Detroit weather: Some rain before a dry, warm weekend with highs around 80

Friday starts mild with rain, but it doesn't stick around.

The rain won't be a total washout. Wet weather moves out around midday before some isolated showers return in the afternoon. That rain then stops, setting the stage for a dry weekend.

Friday's temperatures will be in the mid-70s. By Saturday, the highs climb to near 80 and stay there into next week. Temperatures are forecasted to exceed 80 Sunday through Tuesday before they start going back down. By Thursday, temperatures won't even reach 70.