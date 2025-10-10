Metro Detroit weather: Some rain returns to the forecast this weekend

It's another cold start with a bit of wet weather on the way for the weekend.

Friday starts with temperatures in the 40s, but they eventually climb to the mid-60s as more clouds move into the area.

High pressure moves out and rain moves in, but it looks spotty at best later Friday evening. We don't all get it, and it doesn't amount to much.

Low chances of wet weather remain through the weekend, but like today, it won't define the weekend and isn't expected to be a lot.

What's next:

Next week isn't looking terribly wet either.

A midweek cold front knocks our temps down but looks pretty lean on the moisture as of now.