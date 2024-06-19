Metro Detroit weather: Some thunderstorms likely as temps again hit 90s

The heat continues without much overnight relief as our early morning temps are clocking in near 80° with 90 set for the afternoon.

High and mid-clouds will obscure the sun at times today and storms are likely to develop this afternoon on an isolated or scattered basis. Check out FOX Futurecast this afternoon.

Severe weather isn't likely, but an isolated stronger to severe wind gust remains possible. Rain totals will be chaotic, many on the low end, but torrential rain with any storms that form will leave localized areas picking up an inch or so.

We'll hold onto afternoon storm chances Thursday and Friday as the heat doesn't fade in a major way through the week.

Temps stay up through Saturday with a cold front dropping our temps by Monday.

Recognizing heat-related injuries

Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.

Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.

Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.

Dehydration signs

According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.

Dehydration in an infant or young child

Dry mouth and tongue

No tears when crying

No wet diapers for three hours

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Sunken soft spot on top of skull

Listlessness or irritability

Dehydration in an adult

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

When to see a doctor

Contact a doctor if you or your child: