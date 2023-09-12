Metro Detroit weather: Steady rain to start Tuesday with cooler temperatures moving in

We're off to a wet start, but the rain winds down during or just after the morning commute!

As isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but mainly dry weather will win as the cooler feel takes hold and air sticks with highs in the 60's through Thursday.

High pressure slips east opening the door for a minor late week warmup. We'll dip Sunday as rain returns to the forecast.

Next week will start cool, but it looks likely we'll wind up back above average by the middle of the week.