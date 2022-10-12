Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers

A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers.

A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler.

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening showers…. Some with gusty winds…. Low 48

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler… spotty shower chance…. High 59

Friday: Sun and clouds…. Breezy and cool….. high 57

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cool and dry….. high 59

Sunday: Mostly cloudy….. high 58

Monday: Cloudy…. A few rain showers…. CHILLY High 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. A few sprinkles….. high 48