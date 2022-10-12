Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers.
A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler.
Day-by-day forecast:
Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening showers…. Some with gusty winds…. Low 48
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler… spotty shower chance…. High 59
Friday: Sun and clouds…. Breezy and cool….. high 57
Saturday: Partly cloudy, cool and dry….. high 59
Sunday: Mostly cloudy….. high 58
Monday: Cloudy…. A few rain showers…. CHILLY High 49
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. A few sprinkles….. high 48