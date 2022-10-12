Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers

Mild stretch of weather comes to end

Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers. 

 A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend.  Next week looks even cooler.

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening showers…. Some with gusty winds….   Low 48

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler… spotty shower chance…. High 59

Friday:  Sun and clouds…. Breezy and cool….. high 57

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, cool and dry….. high 59

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy….. high 58

Monday:  Cloudy…. A few rain showers…. CHILLY     High 49

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy…. A few sprinkles….. high 48