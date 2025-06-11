Metro Detroit weather: Summer feel with a haze in the air Wednesday

Hazy sun and a summer feel take hold of our weather today as temps soar into the 80s.

Highs will be in the mid-80s under sunny skies.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires nudges our air quality higher than yesterday, though it’s not enough to trigger any advisories… at least for now.

A cold front approaches tomorrow, bringing a shot at rain, mainly north. Many of us stay dry through the start of Friday, with a better bet for wet weather Friday night into Saturday.

Temps fall from today’s peak through Saturday, but a dry and pleasant Father’s Day is on track across Southeast Michigan.