Metro Detroit weather: Summer feel returns for the weekend with heat and storm chances

The temps continue to rise Friday.

Highs will hit the low 80s as rain chances return to the area. The day will include isolated to widely scattered showers with a possible rumble of thunder in the early afternoon.

Tomorrow will be dry and hot, with temperatures near 90.

The almost 90 temps stick around into next week, with Tuesday predicted to hit 90.

Storm chances return Sunday. There is a possibility for severe thunderstorms overnight.