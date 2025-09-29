Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like heat to start the week

A cool start will give way to a warm finish.

Temperatures this Monday morning start off as much as 15 degrees cooler when compared to 24 hours ago. Some cities reporting morning lows in the upper 40s with an average near 52 degrees.

We'll make up for it with a return to summer-like readings. Our seasonal high temperature should be close to 69 degrees. Instead, we'll top out at 81 for the daytime high. That puts us on par with yesterday's high of 80 degrees.

What's next:

Dry weather will continue all week as High pressure dominates to our north. We're still in a deficit for rain this month; 1.17" below where we should be with no rain in sight for the next 7 days.