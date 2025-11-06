Metro Detroit weather: Sunny day with highs in the 50s before the weekend cold

Winter’s coming this weekend, but we have to make it through the week first.

It’s a cold start this morning with sunshine returning quickly as highs climb to the low 50s.

Rain returns tomorrow morning as low pressure moves in. It will be widespread and steady, tapering off by afternoon. Totals land near a quarter inch, give or take.

No big changes to the weekend thinking. The cold is locked in... Monday morning wind chills drop into the teens. The question mark is Sunday’s system.

Chilly rain is likely, and snow may mix in. Some data tries to drop shovel-able totals, but it’s still too early for numbers.