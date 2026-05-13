Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop, but not for long

The Brief Wednesday will be chilly, but warmer temperatures are ahead. By the weekend, temps are forecasted to touch the 80s.



Temperatures drop today, the wind ramps up, and a fall feel takes over for a minute ahead of a big warmup.

Highs will only be in the 50s Wednesday, below the average of 69 at this time of year.

Summer slides back in by the weekend, with the warm-up getting started tomorrow in a more muted fashion.

By the weekend, 70s and 80s are back, and by Monday our first 90-degree day of the year is at least on the table. Storm chances come along with the heat, but I’d still bet on more dry time than wet time. Stay tuned.