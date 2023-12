Temperatures in Metro Detroit start coming down on Wednesday.

After a few days of highs in the 50s, highs on Wednesday don't make it out of the 40s. Highs will be around 48.

By the end of the week, highs are in the low 40s. This weekend, temperatures don't make it out of the 30s.

While the temperatures are falling, don't expect snow. Some showers may pop up Wednesday in Metro Detroit. Showers also linger for Thursday.